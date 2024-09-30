xx

A NARROWBOAT is giving people the chance to pull in money for worthy causes.

Dawn Rose is a replica of the type of vessels that used to run on the Chesterfield Canal 200 years ago, including the section through Kiveton.

And while it has been built using hand tools by a dedicated group of volunteers, it isn’t just for show.

The boat is available for charity pulls any time of year, offering people an unusual way to do good.

“The teams that have pulled it have made staggering amounts for charity,” said John Bates, a former Advertiser photographer and now one of the team of volunteers which looks after the boat.

“A team of four gentlemen pulled it for Prostate Cancer UK and made more than £2,000. Teams that have pulled it for a hospice have made anything from £1,500 to £3,000.

“You could even have a football team pull it to buy a new strip or equipment.

“The team must be a minimum of four and all we ask is that it invests £50 to get the boat and a crew of six to manage it through the locks. Everything else raised goes to the chosen good cause.”

Dawn Rose is a publicity tool for the Chesterfield Canal Trust and its efforts to raise funds to bring back into use a section of the old canal from Kiveton Park to Staveley, near Chesterfield.

There are three horse-drawn demonstrations each year, giving the public the chance to see how cargo was hauled on the water two centuries ago. Stone from Anston was transported south to build the Houses of Parliament.

Volunteers come from Thurcroft, Dinnington, Anston and further afield to tend to Dawn Rose and raise money for its upkeep and moorings at Shireoaks Marina.

“We are always looking for help, even if it’s just an hour of your time,” added John.

Anyone interested in volunteering, or hiring Dawn Rose for a boat pull, can visit its dedicated Facebook page or the Chesterfield Canal Trust website.