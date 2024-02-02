Mexborough history group goes back to school
A FORMER pupil of the Mexborough Schofield Technical College will take a trip down memory lane with a Powerpoint presentation of her old school.
Hilary Jackson’s talk at the meeting of Mexborough and District Heritage Society’s February Talk will include many photos taken by former geography teacher George Spurr.
The evening will cover camping journeys, sports and exchange trips to Germany in the 1950s.
It takes place on February 28, from 7.30pm at the Mexborough Athletic Club, New Oxford Road. Non members £2.50, members £1.50.