WENTWORTH Woodhouse are offering visitors the opportunity to - almost - step back in time to see paintings by George Stubbs back where they were created.

Four works were painted when Stubbs - who famously painted the imposing image of racehorse Whistlejacket which once adorned the house - while on a year long residency at the estate.Long-since sold on, they have been brought back together at the stately house after months of diligent work for an exhibition, Beneath the Surface, which marks the 300th anniversary of the artist’s birth.It presents his work, noted for anatomical accuracy which underpinned his images, alongside contemporary artists who also go ‘beneath the surface’, albeit in different ways.The exhibition, on until November 3, is an impressive collection of artworks - but there is a less visual element, too.A team of volunteers have scoured records, contacted families of those connected with the paintings, and much more to rediscover historical detail around Stubbs’ time in Wentworth and his relationship with the second marquess, who commissioned his work.It helps to build a picture of the aristocrat’s interests and relationships with his staff, with evidence emerging of strong and loyal bonds between them.Those involved in the research include Caroline Krzesinska, who’s primary interest was the fine art element of Wentworth Woodhouse, and Stubbs.“With the help of a lot of people, we have reminded ourselves about this history, which had been buried, a bit,” she said.Intriguingly, they had unearthed a receipt which was possibly issued for the Whistlejacket work.The exhibition has been possible only through grant funding and the Government Indemnity Scheme, covering insurance.