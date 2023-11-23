MEXBOROUGH’S masterplan received a massive boost with the confirmation of about £15 million in Levelling Up cash.

Montagu Chambers artist's impression

The Doncaster North project was awarded £17,950,341 in the government’s surprise announcement on Monday (20).

The bulk of this figure will go towards delivering the long-awaited masterplan for Mexborough, including an urban park at the former flyover site, restoring Montagu Chambers and an enhanced setting for the market and library.

Other aims include public realm improvements across Bank Street, High Street and the bus and railway stations, plus better pedestrian routes to the athletics club and recreation ground.

Final details are expected to be decided after public consultation sessions in February – and work could start in late spring.

Mexborough First’s Cllr Sean Gibbons stressed the importance of moving quickly to maximise the spending – with many construction projects elsewhere having to be scaled down because of rising costs.

On the announcement, he said: “This is fantastic news and means that Mexborough will now receive a further circa £15 million to level up the town and deliver much needed regeneration and investment.

““It’s a significant amount, and something that we’ve been fighting for for a number of years.

“It shows the advantage of being ‘shovel ready’. Some people said we were not going to get it but we have.

“The sooner we get the consultations sessions going, and can link with the business forum, Mexborough Library and maybe places like Wetherspoons to get more input from the community, the better it will be.”

Adding in funding already earmarked for highways improvements, it means the town is set for a £23 million overhaul in the near future.

Cllr Bev Chapman, independent member for Mexborough, said: “I am absolutely chuffed Mexborough has been included in the next round of Levelling up funding.

“I will be listening to the people of Mexborough and look forward to working with officers from City of Doncaster Council to make sure the money is spent on what is best for the town.”

The Mayor of Doncaster, Cllr Ros Jones, said: “Whilst I am pleased that the government has seen the merits of our bid for Doncaster North, I am disappointed that our other bid for Edlington has not been given the same support.

“Levelling Up funding should be targeted at areas that need it most and have a strong case for regeneration.

“I believe that both of our bids evidenced this clearly and demonstrated positive change for local communities. We will of course ask questions as to why our other bid was not given the thumbs up.

“That said, this is good news that one bid was successful and I do welcome it. We will need to carefully review the successful bid as it has been over a year since we submitted it to ensure it will still do what is best for local people and the place.

“We will continue to work with local communities on progressing these projects and share more as this gets under way.”

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband added: “I am very pleased for residents in Doncaster North that this levelling up bid has been successful.

“The success of the bid is a credit to all the local residents who supported the bid as well as Doncaster Council and Mayor Ros Jones for their persistence and hard work.