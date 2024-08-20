Learn more about borough’s history at event in new-look Rotherham Archives

Clifton Park Museum

DISCUSSIONS on various eras and topics from the borough’s history will take place at the next Rotherham Archives symposium.

The free quarterly event will be held in the newly refurbished search room at Clifton Park Museum from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, August 24.

Members of the public with an interest in local history are invited to attend, share updates about their topics of research and listen to others’ progress.

The roundtable discussion also allows visitors to gain more insight into how the borough’s archives can be accessed and best used.

Archivist Caitlin Clearwater said: “Our symposium is a place for researchers – from beginners to seasoned pros – to collaborate, share their interests, and socialise.

“The event is free to attend and everyone is welcome. We aim to encourage lively discussion in a safe, respectful and welcoming environment.

“You are invited to showcase your current research project, find out what other researchers are up to, and connect with others who have an interest in local history research.

“This is an opportunity to ask questions, trade tips, and talk all things history. Attendees don’t need to have any prior familiarity with the archives.”

Email [email protected] to register for the symposium.

Paid parking in the car park is available, with free accessible spaces for blue badge holders, and step-free access into the search room, which is next door to the Walker Cafe and will have refreshments available on the day.

Remote access to the event via video call can also be arranged.