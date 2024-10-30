Clifton Park Museum

ANOTHER Rotherham Archives symposium will offer the chance for history fans to share their research and learn what others have been looking into.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free quarterly event will be held in the search room at Clifton Park Museum from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, November 16.

Visitors to the Local History Researchers’ Symposium are encouraged to ask questions or suggest topics for discussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also the opportunity to give informal talks for up to ten minutes on a subject you have been working on.

The roundtable discussion also allows visitors to gain more insight into how the archives can be accessed and best used.

Archivist Caitlin Clearwater said: “The archives and local studies library are a natural meeting place for those just beginning their local history journey, and seasoned researchers alike.

“You are invited to showcase your current research project, find out what other researchers are up to, and connect with others who have an interest in local history research.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Register by emailing [email protected]. Paid parking in the car park is available, with free accessible spaces for blue badge holders.

Refreshments can be bought from the Walker Cafe, which can be found next door to the archives.

Children are welcome but must be supervised. Young people with an interest in history are encouraged to attend and take part.

Remote access to the event via video call can also be arranged.