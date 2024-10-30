Learn and share local history research at Rotherham Archives event
The free quarterly event will be held in the search room at Clifton Park Museum from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, November 16.
Visitors to the Local History Researchers’ Symposium are encouraged to ask questions or suggest topics for discussion.
There is also the opportunity to give informal talks for up to ten minutes on a subject you have been working on.
The roundtable discussion also allows visitors to gain more insight into how the archives can be accessed and best used.
Archivist Caitlin Clearwater said: “The archives and local studies library are a natural meeting place for those just beginning their local history journey, and seasoned researchers alike.
“You are invited to showcase your current research project, find out what other researchers are up to, and connect with others who have an interest in local history research.”
Register by emailing [email protected]. Paid parking in the car park is available, with free accessible spaces for blue badge holders.
Refreshments can be bought from the Walker Cafe, which can be found next door to the archives.
Children are welcome but must be supervised. Young people with an interest in history are encouraged to attend and take part.
Remote access to the event via video call can also be arranged.