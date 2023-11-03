THE final major event in the Parkgate200 calendar will be a free exhibition of photos, maps and memorabilia.

Prof Vanessa Toulmin

There will also be two presentations – £2 entry for one or £3 for both – delving deeper into aspects of Parkgate’s 200 years.

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, from the University of Sheffield, will focus on the Mitchell and Kenyon film from 1901 of workers at the Park Gate steelworks and including the infamous – but locally celebrated – first filmed V-sign.

Tony Dodsworth, chairman of Rawmarsh & Parkgate Local History Group, said: “It is a real coup to have got such an important and influential historian as Vanessa to come to the Parkgate area to give a talk.”

For the second talk, David Boursnell will look at the role of Park Gate in the late 1850s and early 1860s – leading the way nationally in being the only company able to supply the Admiralty with effective armour-plating for its warships.”

Tony said: “He has uncovered a great deal of new information on this and the efforts of the larger Sheffield iron manufacturing businesses to discover how Park Gate did it.”