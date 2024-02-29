History group's talk to cover The Denaby Hangman
MEXBOROUGH Heritage Society’s next talk will cover Harry Allen – an official British hangman between 1941 and 1964.
Society member Ian Carpenter’s talk – called The Denaby Hangman – will tell how Allen was trained by the renowned Albert Pierrepoint, and how Allen assisted at the hangings of notorious Nazi criminals following their trials at Nuremberg.
The talk will take place at Mexborough Athletic Club on Wednesday, March 27. It starts at 7.30pm and entry is £1.50 for members (£2.50 non-members).