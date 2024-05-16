Former Rother Valley MP remembered with blue plaque at Maltby
Mr Dunn was born in Worcestershire but moved with his parents to Kiveton Park at an early age.
He worked in the mining industry, through which he became involved in the trade union activities and politics.
Mr Dunn was elected to Maltby Parish Council, becoming chairman in 1924, and was part of the West Riding County Council.
He became MP for Rother Valley in 1935 and kept the role until his death at 64 on April 8, 1945 – a month before VE Day.
The Edward Dunn Memorial Hall on Tickhill Road in Maltby is now the town council’s base and hosts various activities and groups including bingo, line dancing, scouts and the WI.
The blue plaque will be unveiled at the centre on Thursday, June 13, at 2pm, by Alice Rodgers, secretary of Maltby Local History Society, with members of the public welcome to attend.
