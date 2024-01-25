'Exciting' SEND hub plans announced for Rotherham town centre
The venture – a partnership between RMBC and Rotherham Parent Carers Forum – will be based in the Eric Manns Building opposite the town hall.
The SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) Hub will offer recreational activities, with a changing room, calm sensory spaces and outdoor area.
Other organisations will be invited to bring their own expertise to the timetable of activities, with families also having access at weekends and during school holidays.
The forum was described by Ofsted in 2021 as the “jewel in the crown” of Rotherham’s SEND provision.
Jayne Fitzgerald, strategic manager at the forum, said: “This move is an exciting and potentially life-changing opportunity for our children, young people and families.
“A new Rotherham town centre location will allow us to provide more activities, events and workshops at no extra cost to our families and the special educational needs and disability community as well as maximise families’ opportunity to use the town centre.
“Families with children with special needs and disabilities tell us that the face-to-face support we provide is hugely valued but it is currently limited by lack of space and accessible venues that are low cost and readily available.
“This is a dream in the making for our organisation, our families, and the whole special needs and disabilities community in Rotherham.”
The hub’s work could include training and workshops, peer support, counselling, sibling support, signposting and facilitating face-to-face and online opportunities with partners on topics such as claiming disability related benefit, accessing health and education services, and housing advice.
RMBC leader Cllr Chris Read said: “We are really pleased to be working with the parent carers forum on this project, which we know they have wanted to secure for a long time.
“Their vision for all families to be able to access the same services and opportunities, and for all children to have the chance to realise their potential is also our vision.
“We have the chance now to be able to use our building space to be able to provide something really special in Rotherham.”