(From left) RPCF operations manager Louise Graham, strategic manager Jayne Fitzgerald, RMBC’s Cllr Victoria Cusworth, Cllr Chris Read, and RPCF engagement co-ordinator Kayleigh Harrison

The venture – a partnership between RMBC and Rotherham Parent Carers Forum – will be based in the Eric Manns Building opposite the town hall.

The SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) Hub will offer recreational activities, with a changing room, calm sensory spaces and outdoor area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other organisations will be invited to bring their own expertise to the timetable of activities, with families also having access at weekends and during school holidays.

The forum was described by Ofsted in 2021 as the “jewel in the crown” of Rotherham’s SEND provision.

Jayne Fitzgerald, strategic manager at the forum, said: “This move is an exciting and potentially life-changing opportunity for our children, young people and families.

“A new Rotherham town centre location will allow us to provide more activities, events and workshops at no extra cost to our families and the special educational needs and disability community as well as maximise families’ opportunity to use the town centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Families with children with special needs and disabilities tell us that the face-to-face support we provide is hugely valued but it is currently limited by lack of space and accessible venues that are low cost and readily available.

“This is a dream in the making for our organisation, our families, and the whole special needs and disabilities community in Rotherham.”

The hub’s work could include training and workshops, peer support, counselling, sibling support, signposting and facilitating face-to-face and online opportunities with partners on topics such as claiming disability related benefit, accessing health and education services, and housing advice.

RMBC leader Cllr Chris Read said: “We are really pleased to be working with the parent carers forum on this project, which we know they have wanted to secure for a long time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Their vision for all families to be able to access the same services and opportunities, and for all children to have the chance to realise their potential is also our vision.