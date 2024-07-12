Feature on the Chapel Of Our Lady On Rotherham Bridge in the town centre. Copy of a picture showing a wider river. 142176-20

SPECIAL events will take place to mark a century since the Chapel on the Bridge was reconsecrated.

The 15th century grade I-listed chapel has also been used as a tobacconist, private home, almshouse and jail.

The little building almost fell to ruin before being restored as a place of worship in 1924.

Friends of Rotherham Chapel on the Bridge will host a display of the building’s history and the people who have formed its stories over the centuries, from 10.30am to 2pm on Saturday, July 20.

The Feoffees – Rotherham’s oldest charity – will also be at the event, displaying pictures of the borough in times past. Entry is free, with no booking required. Refreshments will be available.

A service commemorating the reconsecration takes place at the chapel on Sunday, July 21, at 1pm.

The friends group also hosts monthly open days at the chapel.

These will take place from 10.30am to 1.30pm on August 3, September 14 and October 5.