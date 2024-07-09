Event marks 100 years of Rotherham’s Chapel on the Bridge being back as place of worship

Chapel on the Bridge

A SPECIAL event will take place to make a century since the Chapel on the Bridge was reconsecrated.

The 15th century grade I-listed chapel has also been used as a tobacconist, private home, almshouse and jail.

The little building almost fell to ruin before being restored as a place of worship in 1924.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends of Rotherham Chapel on the Bridge will host the centenary event there at 1pm on Sunday, July 21.

This will include a display of the building’s history and the people who have formed its stories over the centuries. The Feoffees – Rotherham’s oldest charity – will also be at the event, displaying pictures of the borough in times past.

Entry is free, with no booking required. Refreshments will be available.

The friends group also hosts monthly open days at the chapel.