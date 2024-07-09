Event marks 100 years of Rotherham’s Chapel on the Bridge being back as place of worship
The 15th century grade I-listed chapel has also been used as a tobacconist, private home, almshouse and jail.
The little building almost fell to ruin before being restored as a place of worship in 1924.
Friends of Rotherham Chapel on the Bridge will host the centenary event there at 1pm on Sunday, July 21.
This will include a display of the building’s history and the people who have formed its stories over the centuries. The Feoffees – Rotherham’s oldest charity – will also be at the event, displaying pictures of the borough in times past.
Entry is free, with no booking required. Refreshments will be available.
The friends group also hosts monthly open days at the chapel.
These will take place from 10.30am to 1.30pm on August 3, September 14 and October 5.
