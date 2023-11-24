POLICE seized dogs believed to have been involved in an incident in which an elderly woman was injured.

She had been walking her own pet when it happened in October, with the other person leaving the scene and refusing to co-operate with officers, the force said.

South Yorkshire Police executed a warrant yesterday (23) at a property on Hague Avenue, Rawmarsh.

Officers seized two cane corso dogs, along with nine puppies in order for them to stay with their mother.

Chief Insp Emma Cheney said: “Our priority and duty is to protect the public and ensure that dogs do not pose a risk or cause harm to innocent people.

“Following community intelligence, a warrant was obtained to ensure we could access the dogs believed to be involved.

“The dogs will remain in our care whilst enquiries into the investigation continue.”

SYP has continued to see an increase in reports of dogs being dangerously out of control or causing harm or fear.

Chief Insp Cheney added: “If you are concerned about a dog’s behaviour or that of its owner, please report it to us.