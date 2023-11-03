A “HANDS-on history” session will showcase some of the region’s interesting heritage artefacts.

Mexborough and District Heritage Society’s next talk – Curiosities of South Yorkshire – takes place on Wednesday, November 29, at the Mexborough Athletic Club.

Swinton historian Ken Wyatt will bring along a box full of unusual and interesting objects, each with a story behind them.

Group secretary Bill Lawrence said: “People at the meeting will be able to handle the objects rather than just looking at images; it’s a real ‘hands on history’ session.

“People are invited to come along to hear about who used the items, how they were used and how these curiosities have been handed down.”