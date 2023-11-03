Register
Curiosities of South Yorkshire history talk

A “HANDS-on history” session will showcase some of the region’s interesting heritage artefacts.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:12 GMT
Mexborough and District Heritage Society’s next talk – Curiosities of South Yorkshire – takes place on Wednesday, November 29, at the Mexborough Athletic Club.

Swinton historian Ken Wyatt will bring along a box full of unusual and interesting objects, each with a story behind them.

Group secretary Bill Lawrence said: “People at the meeting will be able to handle the objects rather than just looking at images; it’s a real ‘hands on history’ session.

“People are invited to come along to hear about who used the items, how they were used and how these curiosities have been handed down.”

The talk will start at 7.30pm, with an entry fee of £2.50 for non members and £1.50 for members.

Related topics:PeopleSouth YorkshireMexboroughSwinton