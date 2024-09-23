Could National Lottery funding help your heritage project?
Representatives of the engagement team will be there for a 2pm session on Thursday, September 26.
The afternoon is a chance for heritage groups working in South Yorkshire to connect with other organisations.
They can also learn about the investment principles which are part of the fund’s current ten-year strategy, Heritage 2033.
A spokesperson said: “This Getting to Know Us session is the perfect opportunity to see if we might be the right funder for you. We’re really looking forward to welcoming you and hope you have a fruitful afternoon with us.”
The event could be of particular interest to those interested in developing projects between £10,000 and £250,000. It will also include a presentation from Lisa Howarth, museums, arts and heritage manager at Rotherham Council.
Places are free and can be booked by searching Clifton Park Museum at www.ticketsource.co.uk.
