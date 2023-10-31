BRIAN Blessed drew a large crowd as he unveiled a blue plaque honouring the acting mentor who inspired him.

Harry Dobson was a director and producer at the Mexborough Theatre Guild from the 1940s to the early 1970s.

He mentored many actors, including Keith Barron and Brian – both of whom were born in the town.

A crowd gathered in Montagu Square on Friday, October 27, to watch as the honour was unveiled.

Brian had quickly accepted Mexborough and District Heritage Society’s invitation earlier this year to do the unveiling honours.

Society secretary Bill Lawrence said: “Before unveiling the plaque, Brian spoke of how Harry Dobson had a profound influence on his long and successful career and how it all started in Mexborough.

“Brian described Harry Dobson the greatest producer he ever worked with.”

Brian dedicated the unveiling event to his wife of 45 years, actress Hildegard Neil, who died on September 19, aged 84.

“The Mexborough Heritage Society were aware that because of this sad news the occasion of Brian’s return to Mexborough might have to be cancelled,” Bill admitted.

“He was also booked to perform two sell-out evenings of An Audience with Brian Blessed.

“But in the best theatrical tradition of the ‘show must go on’, Brian did not let the people of Mexborough down, which shows the great strength of character of the 87-year-old star.

“His two evening performances were sensational and ended with a standing ovation by an adoring Mexborough audience.