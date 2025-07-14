The doctors strike will last for five days 🏥

Resident doctors have voted to go on strike in July over a pay dispute.

The industrial action is set to last for five days.

Resident doctors make up nearly 25% of doctors in the UK.

Resident doctors will be going on strike next week, the planned industrial action comes following a pay dispute.

The British Medial Association (BMA) resident doctors committee advised that doctors have “spoken clearly”, with the results of a vote last week (July 9), revealing that 90 per cent of resident doctors voted in favour of a potential return to industrial action as part of efforts to restore pay.

There is concern about the impact the strikes could have on patient’s care. Responding to the news last week, Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, part of the NHS Confederation, said: “Resident doctors downing tools for five days of strikes will have a huge impact on the NHS and its patients and will likely lead to thousands of cancelled appointments and operations.”

Here is everything you need to know about resident doctors are, why and when they are striking and how much they get paid.

Resident doctors have voted to go on strike this July over a pay dispute. | Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

What is a resident doctor?

Resident doctors, previously known as junior doctors are qualified doctors who are in clinical training, they work under the supervision of a senior doctor and depending on their speciality can have up to nine years experience working as a hospital doctor, or up to five years experience working to become a GP.

Why are resident doctor’s striking?

Resident doctor’s have voted to go on strike over a pay dispute, with the BMA asking for a salary increase of 29.2%, to bring salaries back to "full pay restoration".

Speaking about the planned industrial action earlier this week, BMA resident doctors committee co-chairs Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt said: “No doctor wants to strike, and these strikes don’t have to go ahead. If Mr Streeting can seriously come to the table in the next two weeks we can ensure that no disruption is caused. The Government knows what is needed to avert strikes. The choice is theirs.”

How much does a resident doctor get paid?

Resident doctors in foundation receive a basic salary of £38,831 to £44,439, whilst resident doctors starting specialist training will receive a salary of £52,656 to £73,992. This is as well as extra payments for working nightshifts, weekends or being on call.

When are the doctor’s strikes 2025?

The resident doctor’s strikes will take place over five days, from 7am on Friday, July 25, to 7am on Wednesday, July 30.

