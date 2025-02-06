Shocking harm of sweet drinks leaves students open-mouthed

Youngers have been warned about how much sugar is in certain drinks

Do you turn a blind eye when your child polishes off a can of Coke or a smoothie? Time to think again, say Rotherham's public health experts.

A senior health worker has left youngsters at one local school open-mouthed by spelling out the harm sweet drinks could be causing them.

Leiann Musgrave, the Oral Health Improvement Lead for the borough's Children’s Public Health Nursing Service, told pupils at The Willows School, Thurcroft:

A can of Coca-Cola contains 9.5 teaspoons of sugar (equivalent to 39 grams)

A can of some energy drinks contains 9.5 teaspoons;

A bottle of whole chocolate milk contains 13 teaspoons;

A bottle of '100% Orange juice' contains 12 teaspoons;

A Slush contains 14.5 teaspoons;

And worst of all, a Strawberry Smoothie can contain 18 teaspoons.

All of those quantities are far more than the recommended amount of sugar for the youngsters, who were persuaded to scoop teaspoons of the varying amount of sugar into a plastic cup, to illustrate how much sucrose they were coating their teeth with.

Leiann stressed that smoothies are particularly bad for teeth, "even though people think they’re healthy as they are made of fruit."

Interestingly, cheese is one of the better foods to eat as it can help neutralise harmful acids.

A spokesman for the Healthwatch Rotherham Team, told the Advertiser the visit to the Locksley Drive school had been requested by staff there.

"The students were most definitely shocked about the amount of sugar contained in some drinks and we'd obviously hope that this would make them think twice about the drinks they choose," they said.

Three years ago, a survey across Rotherham highlighted problems people faced trying to source an NHS dentist.

The inquiry discovered that only two dental practices in Rotherham had confirmed they were accepting new patients, and one of those still had a five-month waiting list.

Other dentists were not accepting new patients at all, with some having waiting lists as long as two and a half year years.

This was leaving "patients in pain, frustrated and distressed."

Asked about the current situation, Healthwatch Rotherham Team replied: "We continue to hear about the problems people in Rotherham and South Yorkshire face in registering and getting treatment from NHS dentists.

"However, we work in collaboration with other Healthwatch in South Yorkshire to ensure that this information is shared with the local dentistry network, to try to improve services for local people."

Coca-Cola have acknowledged that its standard can contain 39 grams of sugar but point out they also offer lower sugar options like "Coke Zero Sugar" which contain no sugar at all.