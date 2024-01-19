ROTHERHAM Sight & Sound will begin a staged return to their Ship Hill premises after months of work on its base.

RSS, Ship Hill

When RSS took over the centre in Rotherham back in 2017, there were no clients on its database.

There are now 1,200 vision impaired and 1,000 hearing impaired clients and the charity is delighted that its Ship Hill HQ has been made more accessible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff will move back in from February 1, when the hearing aid service will resume from the building.

The cafe and activities will follow – likely to be in March.

The work has included adding a lift, moving the main entrance and adding a ramp, fully refurbishing the ground floor and providing an accessible toilet.

A charity spokesperson said: “Building work presents a lot of challenges and this has been a big project for a small charity, especially given the complications from the impact on building work after Covid.

“Everything needs to be done properly and this takes time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief executive Joanne Ardern added: “We are excited for the future and look forward to you joining us for this next stage.

“We also look forward to developing more relationships with supporters and other organisations that we work with.