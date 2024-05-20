On hand with sign language assistance at the recent Rotherham Sight and Sound open day, were deaf blind coordinator Amy Needham (left) and volunteer Sarah Smith.

LITTLE things can make a big difference – and this rings even truer when you’re helping deaf or blind people enjoy a better quality of life.

It might be a doorbell with a chime and a flash, which connects to intercoms, fire alarms, mobile phones and other appliances.

It might be fitting a loop system to allow someone with hearing loss to hear the television.

It might be a kettle which measures out a single cup of water, which might make a huge difference if you cannot see very well and are pouring boiling water for a cuppa.

Service user Mick Gladwin pictured having his hearing tested with RNID near you coordinator Lorraine Briscoe (right) and RSS business support officer Lorraine Briscoe, atv the recent Rotherham Sight and Sound open day.

Amy Needham, deaf/blind co-ordinator with charity Rotherham Sight & Sound, makes home visits and devises simple solutions which can make a world of difference.

She said: “It’s very satisfying knowing I have contributed to making a person’s life just that little bit better by fitting a loop so they can connect to the TV through the hearing aids.

“For people who don’t know about the equipment, and for me to then go into their homes and set these things up, I’ve just made that person hear that television when they might not have been able to for years.

“There was a gentleman who’d had an accident at work. I was there with him for two or three hours. We set up his loop system, amplified his telephone and put in all this equipment for him.

“He cried his eyes out. He hadn’t been told anything about what could be done for him. It was really emotional.

“There was also a man who had put a soundbar right behind his head to hear the TV. We helped him with equipment and he was absolutely over the moon …and so were his family and neighbours!”

Amy was among the RSS staff on hand at a drop-in session last Tuesday (7) at the charity’s newly-renovated base on Ship Hill.

The event was in partnership with RNID and clients were able to feed back on challenges they face in their daily lives, and obtain information about possible improvements.

Amy said: “A lot of people had good input about services, how they feel they struggle going to places like supermarkets or theatres

“We spoke quite a bit about the loop system, and whether places check theirs. Sometimes they can be in place but not used or working.

“People are still struggling. One lady was explaining that at her doctors’ surgery there’s two doors they can call you to, and if she’s not in a seat facing both doors in the waiting room she would not know when she’s been called because she can’t hear the announcements.”

Another common issue is with train travel. SignLive is an interpretation app helping deaf or hearing impaired passengers stay up to date with station announcements – but it is not yet used in many places.

“Train stations can be big barriers,” said Amy. “Often, a person can’t hear announcements like platform changes, or we have people on board trains who don’t know that the route has been changed.”

Changes back at the reopened Ship Hill centre have included adding more accessible features – toilets, lift, front entrance – as well as a cafe.

The training and meeting space is complemented by its own kitchen area, which is an important part of courses held at the HQ.

A six-week daily living course covers the likes of cooking, healthy eating and budgeting.

There is also Looking Ahead, a two-and-a-half day course for people who have recently had a diagnosis.

RSS says both courses also help clients realise they are not alone – and often see friendships formed.

Activities like the crafts and bingo groups have resumed – having been moved to Sheffield during the refurb – and there is also space to add a dedicated sports and games area.