Patients in Rotherham have revealed how they really feel about their local GP surgery.

The results of the GP Patient Survey 2025 are in, highlighting the best and worst doctors’ surgeries in Rotherham and beyond.

More than 700,000 patients in England took part in the survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

Patients are asked to rate their GP service overall, their experience contacting their GP the last time they tried, NHS services when their GP was closed, pharmacy services and dental services.

This year the results were positive, with overall experience of services improving significantly since the previous survey in 2024, with the majority of patients describing their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the GP practices in Rotherham that were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . Blyth Road Medical Centre - Maltby, Rotherham There were 396 survey forms sent out to patients at Blyth Road Medical Centre in Maltby, Rotherham. The response rate was 33%, with 131 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 72% said it was very good and 17% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Dr Raolu's Practice - Maltby, Rotherham There were 429 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr Raolu's Practice in Maltby, Rotherham. The response rate was 34%, with 143 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 71% said it was very good and 20% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Village Surgery - Thurcroft, Rotherham There were 367 survey forms sent out to patients at The Village Surgery in Thurcroft, Rotherham. The response rate was 33%, with 122 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 65% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales