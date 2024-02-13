PLANS have been submitted for a £2.1 million centre at Canklow for people with high support needs including autism.

Plans for £2.1m adult day centre at Canklow
Castle View will comprise a day centre for adults with learning disabilities on vacant land off Warden Street, and several new housing properties.
The centre will bring 38 full-time jobs and replaces Reach at Badsley Moor Lane, which was rocked by the jailing of two staff for neglect in 2021.
Rotherham Council hopes the fresh start at Canklow will provide service users with a modern and accessible centre.
An RMBC spokesperson said: “The new Castle View facility will be supporting people with complex support needs, and acting as a hub for wider community activity, learning and skill development.”
The plans say parking for staff and visitors to the day centre can be accommodated in a dedicated 22-space area.
Documents filed by the council say: “The unit has access to a large area of gardens including a sensory garden to the east and north of the unit.
“The day centre provides a number of activity rooms, classrooms and a central reception café area, along with staff areas.”
The project includes six residential blocks, two of which will provide supported accommodation associated with the day centre.
The rest of the housing – 12 two-bed apartments and a four-bed bungalow – will be added to the council’s social housing stock, with the development supported by a Homes England grant.
The project will require the closure of the public footpath which runs from Jubilee Street to Canklow Road.