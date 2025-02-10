Plan for new medical consulting room in Dinnington

Health: Council will decide on new medical consulting room

A NEW medical consultation room could become available in Dinnington, though plans for the idea need planning approval from Rotherham Council.

If the change of use is approved, it would replace an existing shop at Lordens Hill.

The business operates with patients visiting the consultation room in person and then dealing with a qualified doctor, nurse or pharmacist via a video link.

There would also be an auto-prescription collection point onsite, allowing patients to collect any medications prescribed during the same visit.

That is a machine which dispenses prescription products.

Planning application documents state: “This service is good for the community and helps to reduce the pressure on the NHS.”

The application also suggests that having patients visit the venue would be beneficial for surrounding shops, which could see increased trade as a result.

It states: “As the application is for a new Medical Consultation Room use to replace the existing store in an established shopping area, it is considered that this would not be an issue of concern for local residents.

“Issues of overlooking will be minimal and have been addressed as part of the scheme design in order to reduce potential concerns of neighbours.”

The building is currently used as a Best One shop, with flats above the premises and other homes in the vicinity.

Parking for patients would be available at the front of the premises and the appearance of the building would not be changed, planners have been told.

A decision on whether to allow the development will be made later.