Pilot project providing pregnancy support in 'key areas' of Eastwood and East Dene

Bump, Birth and Beyond aims to provide targeted interventions and is being targeted at “key” areas where there is a low uptake of services.

Specialists will help with preparing for birth; supporting sleep; feeding and weaning; and emotional wellbeing for parents.

The two-year pilot started on Monday (19) and is run by children’s charity Barnardo’s in partnership with the NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, family hubs and

local community organisations.

Barnardo’s regional director Nadine Good said: “At Barnardo’s we believe in a holistic approach that looks at a wide range of factors that may impact each family and their baby.

“Our specialist practitioners will ensure that pregnant women, parents and families are listened to, with offers tailored to meet their specific needs, whether that be help with weaning, or more involved support around parenting programmes or financial struggles.”

The pilot is also running in Worsbrough, Barnsley; Mexborough, Doncaster; and Firth Park and Fir Vale, Sheffield.

Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire, added: “Bump, Birth and Beyond marks a shift in South Yorkshire towards prevention and early help during those critical first 1,001 days of a child’s life to access support and groups when they need them most.

“Barnardo’s specialist practitioners aim to be culturally aware and trauma-informed in their approach.”

Referrals can be made directly into the service by individuals and families themselves, or through professionals.