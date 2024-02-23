Opening a Gateway to friendships
The Gateway club, which also welcomes carers, runs every Thursday evening at Thrybergh Top Club in Hollings Lane between 6.30-9pm, and features a disco, games with prizes and pool competitions.
The club started in March 2022 with around 30 members, but has expanded rapidly and now has more than 100.Recently, at one of its regular get-togethers, each attendee was presented with a Gateway club T-shirt as seen in the photograph.
Adults with a learning disability and their carers can simply turn up on Thursday nights or contact one of the organisers for further information on 07990 645840.
Alternatively, they can visit the Gateway Facebook page to find more information and pictures and make an enquiry on there.