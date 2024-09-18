New system will give police vital information within seconds when dementia patients go missing
The Herbert Protocol is open to families of those with demential or Alzheimer’s, who can leave details with the force which provide an information pack on their loved one, which can be accessed quickly by officers in the event of them wandering from home.
That can speed up the process of tracking them down, through details of their appearance and known habits.
A further benefit is that relatives and carers can also request an assistance wristband or hangtag — which can be picked up by those with the correct equipment nearby - which are pre-programmed by police.
They contain personal details and emergency contact numbers, meaning that if officers see someone who appears lost or confused, they can scan the tag and obtain the details they need to get them back to safety.
The Safer Rotherham Partnership has helped to provide the wristbands, along with Age UK, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and other funding bodies.
Insp Kay Fitzgerald said: “If a person is reported missing, the caller will be asked if they have completed a protocol. If so, the information will be available within seconds to those involved in the search.”
The Herbert Protocol form can be found on the South Yorkshire Police website and, when complete, can be emailed to [email protected]
World Alzheimer’s Day is on Saturday.
