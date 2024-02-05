New Rotherham branch of Andy’s Man Club launching to improve mental health
Andy’s Man Club already has meetings in Maltby, Brinsworth and Manvers every Monday from 7pm to 9pm.
More than 100 men go along to the sessions to talk in a safe, non-judgemental place, with conversations being confidential.
The new central Rotherham meetings start on Monday, February 12, in the community room at Tesco on Drummond Street.
Men not talking is said to be a factor in the high suicide rates which see one death every two hours in the UK, on average.
Andy’s Man Club was established in 2016 by Luke Ambler, whose brother-in-law took his own life.
The aim of the club is to break down stigmas and support men who are struggling.
Lead facilitator Rich Gaynor said: “We are opening a new central Rotherham group, expanding the capacity for guys over 18 to come and talk about stuff on their chests, get some company and even have a laugh or two.
“All the guys running the clubs have used and continue to use the groups for their own needs as well, knowing just how hard it is to make that first step.
“There are another 172 groups across the UK and an online group that all run at the same time 7-9pm Monday evenings. Nationally over 4300 are attending.”
Visit andysmanclub.co.uk for further details, including finding the nearest branch to you. Use the hashtag #ITSOKAYTOTALK to join the conversation on social media.