IMPRESSED: MP John Healey visits Social Eyes' new home

The Social Eyes group, which was previously based in Rawmarsh, has moved to The Methodist Chapel on Princess Street in West Melton.

The new venue for the charity’s day service provision has been upgraded and designed especially for adults with mobility problems.

Wentworth and Dearne MP Mr Healey said: “Thank you to Claire and the team at Social Eyes for inviting me to their new home at the Methodist Chapel in West Melton.

“I was able to speak with those that use the service and hear how much they enjoy attending sessions and working with staff.

“The new facilities provide a space for the group’s day service provision and it’s clear to see the potential the charity now has for continuing to move forward – it’s such a good space.”

Moving to the new building also allows Social Eyes to expand its service provision to more people locally.

Social Eyes manager Claire Hobson-Davies said: “It was great to welcome John to our new building and give him the opportunity to see the sessions we offer locally to people with learning disabilities and autism.

“The Chapel, with its numerous rooms, will allow us to bring some of our outreach groups back together all under one roof. There is a large kitchen which also allows the preparation of our cafe goods and our healthy living lessons to continue.