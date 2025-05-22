Tracking weight loss progress using the Voy app, part of a behaviour-led programme supporting Wegovy and Mounjaro users. | Voy

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

As weight loss jabs grow in popularity, experts say people using Wegovy or Mounjaro see far better results when they build consistent tracking habits alongside doctor-led care.

Weight loss injections like Wegovy and Mounjaro have exploded in popularity over the past year – and with growing NHS and private availability across the UK, more people than ever are exploring medicated options to support their health.

But while the headlines often focus on the injection itself, what happens after the jab might be just as important.

According to Voy – a leading digital weight loss programme in the UK – patients who combine medication with app-based tracking and coaching see dramatically better results. In fact, people who log their weight at least once a week or engage with a coach even once could lose up to 53% more weight than those relying on the jab alone.

That’s a significant difference – and it’s not about working harder or following extreme routines. It’s about staying consistent, building small habits, and having support when it matters.

Voy say their approach is built around just that. Their medically guided programme combines prescription access (when clinically appropriate) with expert coaching and digital habit tracking – all delivered through a simple app interface. You can check your eligibility and explore the programme here.

As more people turn to GLP-1 medications like Wegovy and Mounjaro, health professionals are stressing the importance of using them as part of a wider care plan – not as a standalone fix. The medicines can help reduce appetite and kickstart change, but long-term success depends on building the right behaviours too.

That’s where digital support makes all the difference. With Voy, patients can weigh in at home, chat to a health coach, track progress through the app, and build lasting habits without having to figure it all out alone.

And it’s not just for the super-disciplined. The biggest improvements are seen in people who simply check in once a week or engage with their coach now and then – proof that small, consistent steps can make a huge difference over time.

So if you’re using Mounjaro or Wegovy, or thinking about it, experts say the smartest move is to combine it with structure, accountability and professional guidance.

See how the full Voy programme works here – and discover how one simple habit on your phone could help you get more out of your weight loss journey, safely and sustainably.

