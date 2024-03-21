Cllr David Sheppard, Rotherham Council cabinet member for social inclusion, with Sarah McLeod, chief executive of Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust

The specialised toilet provides a purpose-built environment designed to help disabled visitors with complex care needs.

It has been installed near the mansion’s newly-restored Camellia House, which is opening to the public as a tea house.

Rotherham Council was granted £490,000 from the government’s Changing Places Fund to install eight facilities.

Sarah McLeod, chief executive of Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, said: “We believe that everyone should be able to experience the riches of this fabulous venue, regardless of any access requirements.

“As you may imagine, this is a tall order for an old country house, but we’re working hard to create an inclusive and accessible site for all, making improvements throughout our regeneration plan.”

Cllr David Sheppard, RMBC cabinet member for social inclusion, said: “Changing Places facilities enable anyone, regardless of their disability, to go to the shops, enjoy community life, socialise and travel – all the things that most of us take for granted every day. It is great to see another one of these invaluable facilities open in the borough.

“Wentworth Woodhouse is a local gem and this space will further improve the visitor experience for people who currently would otherwise find it difficult to enjoy a day out at a local attraction.”