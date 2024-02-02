Manager Leam Richardson took his side for a brutal training session at the Unity Boxing Centre in Aldwarke.Gym boss Abdul Majid hopes it will do the trick as the Millers have won only three of 28 games.He said: “I put them through some high-level training, cardio circuit training, boxing and some drills.“I think they enjoyed it - they were certainly knackered!“A few of the lads said it was totally different to the sort of training they do in football.“It is a different style.“If you were a boxer going on the pitch you'd struggle. But they had a good work out.“The pad drills, the slam ball, punch bags, and body sparring was difficult, but while they said it was hard they enjoyed it.