Millers training to pack a punch
Manager Leam Richardson took his side for a brutal training session at the Unity Boxing Centre in Aldwarke.Gym boss Abdul Majid hopes it will do the trick as the Millers have won only three of 28 games.He said: “I put them through some high-level training, cardio circuit training, boxing and some drills.“I think they enjoyed it - they were certainly knackered!“A few of the lads said it was totally different to the sort of training they do in football.“It is a different style.“If you were a boxer going on the pitch you'd struggle. But they had a good work out.“The pad drills, the slam ball, punch bags, and body sparring was difficult, but while they said it was hard they enjoyed it.
Abdul said Richardson told him he had found the session useful.“As far as we are concerned we are a community gym and we were more than happy to welcome them here. We look forward to having them back.”
