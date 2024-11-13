Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kat Beck has been sharing her mental health journey on TikTok amassing over 3.1 million views.

The 26-year-old reveals what life is really like living in a mental health unit.

She hopes her honest account of her experiences will help others who might be struggling.

With over 3.1 million likes, Kat Beck has captivated followers by sharing her raw experiences of life in a psychiatric ward. But beyond the statistics, Kat’s story is one of resilience, self-discovery, and an honest portrayal of a mental health system many are unfamiliar with.

The story of how Kat came to be admitted to a psychiatric ward starts with unresolved trauma and the isolating grip of lockdown. Kat explains: “There are a lot of factors in this, to be completely honest with you. Unresolved trauma that I’d held inside for years and not spoken to anyone about, alongside dealing with the symptoms of BPD (Borderline Personality Order) during a lockdown where I was living alone, all played a part in my admission."

But, she admits, there was a moment of desperation that pushed her over the edge. Kat, of Nottingham, shares: "To be blunt, it was several serious overdoses that got me admitted and sectioned, but all of the reasons above played a part in why I wanted to end my life."

Going to a psychiatric ward for the first time was an experience Kat could never have fully prepared for. Kat recalls: "It was terrifying, I was placed in a hospital three-plus hours away from all my friends and family, so I was extremely isolated. I felt so alone. I didn’t know anyone who had been in this position before, so I had no idea what to expect. It was very scary being admitted for the first time."

Life on the ward was nothing like she had imagined. Far from the therapeutic setting many might envision, Kat describes it as restrictive and often lonely, explaining: "There’s not a lot to do on a ward, so it gets very boring and lonely at times."

Adding: "You can’t do the usual things that people suggest to help your mental health when you’re sectioned, such as going for a walk or socialising with friends. They can take your clothes away, strip your bedroom of all possessions, and put you on one-on-one observations where someone watches you 24/7, including in the toilet and shower."

Despite these challenges, she found small but powerful ways to cope during her stay. Kat said: “Nurses and psychology staff helped me a lot, from grounding techniques like ice packs and essential oils to daily one-on-one chats and creating crisis plans.”

She also credits trauma-focused therapy for helping her manage intense feelings of self-harm and allowing her to process her experiences explaining: "Trauma-focused work has given me a space to talk about and make sense of the trauma I’ve been through.”

For Kat, turning to TikTok wasn’t just about sharing her journey but about building a connection with others who might be struggling. She said: "When I was first admitted, I felt like I had nowhere to turn, and I was scared but had no one to ask what it was like. I wanted to show people in my position that it’s not as scary as it seems and that you’re not alone in this experience."

Through her videos, Kat opens a window into her life on the ward and beyond, showing viewers the realities of mental health treatment without the filters, however, not everyone has responded kindly to her openness.

Kat is often criticised by those who believe she’s romanticising life in a psychiatric ward or exaggerating her condition. She explains: "There’s usually two forms of backlash I face.”

Continuing: “Some people think I’m romanticising the wards, or that I’m not really unwell. People have this idea that you should be lying in bed depressed every single day, not posting on TikTok, but the reality is it’s not like that, especially with my diagnosis.”

Whilst others accuse her of wasting taxpayers money on treatment, Kat said: "I get told a lot that I’m wasting taxpayers’ money. To that, my response is my psychiatrist is in charge of my care, and I’m detained here for my own safety. If it was a waste, they would discharge me because the pressure for beds is so immense they simply wouldn’t keep me here if I didn’t need to be."

Kat says one of the biggest misconceptions she sees online is the idea that life in a psychiatric ward is somehow easy or even enjoyable. She said: "The main misconception I see on TikTok is that it’s an easy way of living, like a holiday camp. This could not be further from the truth. You witness traumatic things here, and I would not wish that on anyone."

Today, Kat is working on her mental health and continuing her journey with resilience. She’s dedicated to using Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT) skills, focusing on self-care, and pursuing a course in psychology.

She said: "I use DBT skills; it’s a learning process, but I find those really helpful. I also do a lot of self-care as a distraction, and I’m very lucky our psychologist on the ward was willing to do some longer-term work with me.”

Adding to those facing similar challenges: "Be patient with yourself and remember it’s not about what you’re dealt; it’s about how you deal with it."

Where can you get mental health support?

Your mental health is as important as your physical health, if you find yourself needing to access mental health support there are services out there available to offer you support and help when you need it most.

If you or someone you know is in danger, call 999 or attend your nearest accident and emergency service. If you need urgent help for your mental health you can access this from NHS 111 online or call 111.

Your GP can help you find your local mental health service and there are many charities that are able to offer you support in a crisis, such as The Samaritans and Mind.

The Samaritans can offer information and support for anyone affected by the content of this article. You can call their helpline on 116 123 or email [email protected] in the UK.