Lubrizol helps employee’s giant fundraiser paying for new bed at Rotherham Hospice

Science company Lubrizol has helped boost an employee’s huge fundraiser which will buy a new bed helping loved ones say their final goodbyes at Rotherham Hospice.

Jane Micklethwaite, who works at Lubrizol’s Barnsley site, raised thousands for Rotherham Hospice’s Bed Appeal after holding a big charity night at The Station Hotel on Aldwarke Road.

Featuring singers, an auction and raffle, the night’s takings have been boosted by Lubrizol’s match funding scheme totalling a donation of around £5,000 which will buy one of the 18 beds that the hospice is looking to buy for its in-patient unit.

The hospice’s appeal is for upgraded beds so that loved ones can say goodbye in comfort and dignity.

Jane said it had been her mission to raise money for the hospice having experienced first hand the quality of its service through a close relative.

She said the quality of care provided had been a “massive comfort” during a tough time and she wanted to give back to the hospice by raising money.

She said: “We had a great night and raised nearly £4,500 which was great. I think it’s brilliant that Lubrizol offers fund matching and I’ve been blown away by their generosity in supporting me and Rotherham Hospice. Lubrizol does look after people and it really makes a difference to have their support.”

Rotherham Hospice’s appeal is for 14 beds and two special ‘cuddle beds’ – two beds joined together – for loved ones to cuddle their relatives during their final days.

Ruth Wallbank, head of fundraising at the hospice, said donations were of huge importance for the hospice as running costs had also risen dramatically.

She said: “Thank you so much to Jane Micklethwaite and Lubrizol for this significant donation which really boosts our appeal.

“I went to Jane’s night at the hospice and it was fantastic! It’s so heart-warming how the community has got behind us. Thank you to Jane and to Lubrizol for your fabulous support.”

There will be a further fundraiser for Rotherham Hospice at The Station Hotel on June 14.