Health Secretary Wes Streeting has vowed to divert billions of pounds to GPs in order to “fix the front door” of the NHS.

But it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Rotherham and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Rotherham which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . Market Surgery - Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham There were 320 survey forms sent out to patients at Market Surgery in Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham. The response rate was 33%, with 104 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 65% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Village Surgery - Thurcroft, Rotherham There were 338 survey forms sent out to patients at The Village Surgery in Thurcroft, Rotherham. The response rate was 31%, with 104 patients rating their overall experience. Of these,60% said it was very good and 26% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Blyth Road Medical Centre - Maltby, Rotherham There were 365 survey forms sent out to patients at Blyth Road Medical Centre in Maltby, Rotherham. The response rate was 33%, with 119 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 57% said it was very good and 27% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales