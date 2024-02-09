PREPARING TO RUN: The JDD Fitness team

JDD Fitness has embarked on a year-long initiative to support the life-saving missions of he YAA after selecting it as its 2024 charity of the year.

In a bid to raise funds, the JDD Fitness Rotherham team, together with their clients, will undertake monthly fitness challenges over this year with all sponsorship going towards the essential services provided by the air ambulance.

Recently, the team took on the Rother Valley 5k Park Run, raising £350 of their final £1,500 fundraising target.

Upcoming events include the Leeds 10K Winter Warmer in February and a “5K Every 4 Hours For 24 Hours” challenge in March, which will be a test of endurance and dedication.

The months that follow will see the team tackle the Sheffield Half Marathon with an option for 350,000 monthly steps in April, a thrilling sky diving Saturday in May, the formidable Total Warrior in June, and an endurance-testing 24 hour air bike marathon in August.

September brings the challenge of the Nottingham Robin Hood Half Marathon, leading up to October’s Yorkshire Three Peaks hike and a demanding 60KM run over the month of November, before culminating in a festive Santa Dash in December.

The JDD team will be documenting their progress, capturing, and sharing real-time pictures, videos and check-ins, for their supporters.

Joshua Drake, owner of JDD Fitness, said: “We are excited to channel our passion for fitness into supporting Yorkshire Air Ambulance. With our dedicated members and the support of local people and businesses, we aim to make a significant contribution to their life-saving missions.”

Local businesses are invited to contribute by sponsoring the challenges for £60 each.

Regional fundraising manager for West & South Yorkshire, Vickie Cowan, said, “We are deeply thankful to JDD Fitness and their community of health enthusiasts for taking on this incredible 12-month challenge. The funds raised will make a meaningful impact on our ability to provide critical care across Yorkshire.”