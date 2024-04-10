Dr Mike Richmond, chair of the trust

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust is holding its governor elections in May with nine seats available.

No special qualifications or experience is required but applicant must become a member of the trust.

Public governors are elected by other members to sit on the council of governors, a group of people who help set the direction for the future of hospital and community services.

Mike Richmond, chair of the trust, said: “The voice of the people of Rotherham is essential in ensuring our services are meeting the needs and expectations of the local population.

“Our governors, by representing local people, share the interests of members of the public.

“We’re keen to get representation from across the different areas and communities within Rotherham to ensure local people have a voice and are able to shape their local health services, as well as holding the board to account.”

There are six seats available within the Rotherham-wide constituency and one seat in the rest of England, along with two staff governor vacancies.

Details about how to become a member are available on the trust’s website.

Gavin Rimmer has been a governor since 2014, becoming lead governor in 2018, and is coming to the end of his term.

He said: “My own experiences as a patient and parent led me to stand for election in 2014.

“I am passionate about improving healthcare locally and being a Governor allows me to make a difference, represent the views of the trust members and the interests of the public.

“Don’t let this opportunity pass you by - this is your chance to help your community by joining the council of governors.”

Interested people must fill out a nomination form to stand for election which can be obtained from the returning officer:

Telephone: 0208 889 9203

Post: Civica Election Services, The Election Centre, 33 Clarendon Road, London, N8 0NW.

All nominations should be received by the returning officer by 5pm on Friday, April 12 2024.