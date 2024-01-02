A NEW befriending group knitted 60 hats for babies born at Rotherham Hospital over the Christmas period.

As part of their winter warmth project, ladies from the Friendly Domain Services social group knitted 60 hats for Christmas babies born at Rotherham Hospital. Labour ward lead Alex Birks (second left) is seen receiving the gift from (left) to right: Naume Chisambara, Consilia Ngadze and Shelter Ehitiyo..

Friendly Domain Services is a community interest company which has been running a Winter Warmth project.

Director Consilia Ngadze said: “Our aim is to support people in the community socially, emotionally and practically by fighting loneliness and defeating social hurdles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We meet in social groups once a week for knitting, sewing, coffee mornings, dancing and walking.

“Our products from knitting and sewing provide winter warmth to newborn babies in Rotherham and around South Yorkshire hospitals.

“We provide trained befrienders for sitting, enabling and respite services. Our target groups are the elderly, patients with long term illness, mental health, disabled, young adults and asylum seekers.”

Labour ward lead Alex Birks (second left) is seen receiving the gift from (left to right): Naume Chisambara, Consilia Ngadze and Shelter Ehitiyo.