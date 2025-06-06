GREAT GRUB FOR A GOOD CAUSE: Cafe assistant Ellie Burkinshaw (left) and director of income generation Debbie Coulson at the Swinton cafe - pics by Kerrie Beddows

A NEW cafe run by Rotherham Hospice has welcomed its first visitors with “fresh food, warm smiles, and a clear sense of purpose”.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hospice’s new Swinton café, Something Rother Tasty, officially opened its doors at a launch event marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Cllr Chris Read, Rotherham Council leader and councillor for the Swinton area.

The new café, located on Swinton Precinct near the recently opened Rotherham Hospice shop, features a menu including breakfasts like Acai bowls and French toast, home-made lunches from packed paninis to gourmet jacket potatoes, speciality drinks, and handcrafted bakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie Coulson, director of income at Rotherham Hospice, said: “This café represents a significant milestone for the hospice – not only as an innovative approach to generating sustainable income in an increasingly challenging fundraising environment, but also as a strategic step toward greater community engagement.

READY TO SERVE: The new Rotherham Hospice cafe at Swinton Precinct opened its doors for business recently. Pictured serving customers is the hospice's director of income Debbie Coulson.

“In addition to creating funding, the café aims to break down barriers to palliative care by creating a welcoming, inclusive space where more people in our community can connect with the hospice and the support it offers.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to a space designed to bring people together with fresh food, warm smiles, and a clear sense of purpose, all while helping to fund hospice services that support local people facing terminal illness.”

The opening saw dozens of people from across the community attend, including local supporters, hospice staff, volunteers, and local partners.

Added Debbie: “Every bite and every brew helps us continue to care for local people living with a terminal illness.”