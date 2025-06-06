'Every bite and brew' at cafe helps Rotherham Hospice
The hospice’s new Swinton café, Something Rother Tasty, officially opened its doors at a launch event marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Cllr Chris Read, Rotherham Council leader and councillor for the Swinton area.
The new café, located on Swinton Precinct near the recently opened Rotherham Hospice shop, features a menu including breakfasts like Acai bowls and French toast, home-made lunches from packed paninis to gourmet jacket potatoes, speciality drinks, and handcrafted bakes.
Debbie Coulson, director of income at Rotherham Hospice, said: “This café represents a significant milestone for the hospice – not only as an innovative approach to generating sustainable income in an increasingly challenging fundraising environment, but also as a strategic step toward greater community engagement.
“In addition to creating funding, the café aims to break down barriers to palliative care by creating a welcoming, inclusive space where more people in our community can connect with the hospice and the support it offers.
“We look forward to welcoming visitors to a space designed to bring people together with fresh food, warm smiles, and a clear sense of purpose, all while helping to fund hospice services that support local people facing terminal illness.”
The opening saw dozens of people from across the community attend, including local supporters, hospice staff, volunteers, and local partners.
Added Debbie: “Every bite and every brew helps us continue to care for local people living with a terminal illness.”
