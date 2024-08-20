NEW CHIEF: Duncan Barton with NHS workers

HOSPITAL bosses and staff in Rotherham have met England’s new chief nursing officer.

During his visit to The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, Duncan Burton met with chief executive Dr Richard Jenkins, chief nurse Helen Dobson and staff from a number of wards and departments.

The trust told him how it had achieved significant progress in infection prevention, staff retention and quality improvement.

Dr Jenkins said: “We were delighted to welcome Duncan to Rotherham Hospital. It was a fantastic opportunity to showcase our progress and discuss how we can continue to improve healthcare for the people of Rotherham.”

Ms Dobson added: “By sharing our experiences and challenges, we hope to contribute to the development of nursing across the country, while also gaining valuable insights to enhance services here in Rotherham.”

Mr Burton then met with staff from the Fitzwilliam ward to see how they manage infection prevention and see the patient safety control measures in place. There was also an opportunity to meet student nurses recently recruited to Fitzwilliam ward.

From there, Mr Burton paid a visit to the trust’s 0-19 team to highlight the biggest challenges they face. This included health visitors, school nurses and teams caring for looked after children. They discussed the importance of early intervention and prevention, as well as the need for strong partnerships between health professionals, parents, and children.

Mr Burton said: “It was a pleasure to meet nurses and healthcare support workers from the trust. This included the chance to speak with some internationally educated nursing colleagues, as well as student nurses, and it was wonderful to hear how excited they are to qualify and start working at the trust next month.

“I also heard about the specialist support the trust’s 0-19 team provides to children, young people and families in the community and I met some of the school nurses,

public health nurses and health visitors delivering this invaluable work.

“Thank you to all those I met for sharing your experiences with me and for all you do for your patients and communities.”

The visit provided an opportunity for the trust to demonstrate achievements in enhancing its working environment for colleagues and healthcare delivery for patients across the borough.