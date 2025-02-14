Doncaster and Rotherham hospitals support Love Your Liver Month with free community and employee liver health checks

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) partnered with Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) to bring the Love Your Liver Roadshow to Doncaster and Mexborough last month, providing free liver health checks and raising awareness as part of Love Your Liver Month.

The “Vincent Van-cough” primary care bus delivered liver health checks directly to the community, allowing attendees to complete an online risk assessment.

Those identified as at risk received non-invasive liver health scans using a Fibroscanner, a quick and painless test that provides instant results. This state-of-the-art equipment was generously donated to DBTH by the Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust, a longstanding supporter of local healthcare.

Alongside the checks, healthcare professionals were available to offer advice on alcohol, diet, and lifestyle choices to help improve and maintain liver health. The roadshow saw 111 members of the public attend, with 16 referred for further investigation, reinforcing the importance of early detection.

Andy Collins, from Doncaster Public Health, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many people engaging with the Love Your Liver Roadshow and taking proactive steps to look after their liver health.

“Liver disease is often preventable, and events like this help raise awareness of the simple lifestyle changes that can make a big difference. By providing free, accessible checks, we’re empowering people to take control of their health and seek support where needed.”

In addition to the community event, DBTH hosted a dedicated liver health session for hospital employees, allowing colleagues to drop in for a scan using the Fibroscanner. A total of 94 colleagues took part, with eight referred for further investigation.

Lorna Campbell, a Typist in the Urology Department at DBTH, shared her experience: “The appointment was informative, quick, and well-organised. It was a great opportunity to check my liver health, and I would definitely recommend this service to others.”

Joanne Pickersgill, Advanced Clinical Practitioner for liver disease, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with our partners at RDaSH to bring the Love Your Liver Roadshow to Doncaster. With liver disease often showing no symptoms until it is advanced, early detection is critical for those at high risk.

“Thanks to the generous support of the Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust, we can provide this state-of-the-art diagnostic technology to help our community and my fellow colleagues take proactive steps toward better liver health. By working together, we can make a real difference in the fight against liver disease.”

Liver disease is now one of the main causes of death in people under 65, with many cases linked to preventable factors such as excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, and viral hepatitis. Love Your Liver Month highlights the importance of protecting liver health through a balanced diet, staying active, reducing alcohol intake, and seeking medical advice when needed.

For more information about keeping your liver healthy, visit the British Liver Trust. If you or someone you know needs support with drug or alcohol issues, contact the RDaSH drug and alcohol service at 03000 213900.