Deaf awareness drop-in at Rotherham sensory charity’s revamped HQ
The sensory charity reopened its doors for activities and other client services this week following the renovation of its HQ.
And next Tuesday, May 7, an event will be held in partnership with the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID).
A co-ordinator who uses British Sign Language will be on hand with a volunteer to help with information about hearing loss and tinnitus, hearing checks, hearing aids including basic repairs and maintenance, and how to access support and services in your area.
Amy Needham, RSS deaf/blind co-ordinator says, “We’re looking forward to working with RNID on this and hope people feel welcome to join our service.
“We support both hearing and visually impaired people, whether that may be slight hearing loss, profoundly deaf and deafblind, we are here for you.
“We hope people will hear about us and ask for support whether that may be for themselves, a friend, or a family member.
“We are also proud of our clients who use both our centres and take part in our events and day trips which enable you to meet people and enjoy the fun things we provide.”
RSS opened in 2017 to offer support for people with sight and/or hearing loss in the Rotherham area and now has more than 1,200 hearing impaired clients.
Next Tuesday’s event – between 10am and noon – is open to clients and members of the public at the charity on Ship Hill in Rotherham town centre. Call 01709 722420 or email [email protected] for more information.