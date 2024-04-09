Coroner’s concerns over woman’s death in Rotherham Hospital after being admitted with a broken hip

Rotherham Hospital

Louise Slater, coroner for South Yorkshire East, contacted Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust over the death of Anne Hawkes.

Ms Slater concluded that an infection occurred due to surgical wound breakdown because of pressure caused by fluid overload as a result of “poorly managed” cardiac failure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coroner ruled that a “lack of communication” between services within the trust led to a “delayed and incohesive approach to the wound management”.

Mrs Hawkes was admitted to the hospital on May 3, 2023, following a fall at home. She recovered well after surgery and was fit for discharge by May 11, but remained on the orthopaedic ward whilst awaiting social care input.

Ms Slater’s report found that Mrs Hawkes’ cardiac failure was not properly monitored – and she had gained 34kg by May 22.

The increase in weight was only addressed from May 17 – but by this time the patient was “very unwell” with fluid retention and other issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Hawkes was seen by specialist cardiac failure nurses on May 22 and given IV medication.

She was transferred to the cardiology ward on May 25, and despite the wound starting to break down on June 3, a referral to tissue viability was not made until the 29th.

By this time, tissue viability staff were unable to assist and a surgical washout was declined by Mrs Hawkes, so the wound was managed with dressings and antibiotics. She deteriorated and died on July 15, as a consequence of multi-organ dysfunction.

The coroner found that the delayed referral to cardiology led to “sub­ optimal management of her cardiac failure, which in turn is implicated in her death”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Jo Beahan, medical director at the trust, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Anne’s family and friends. We take these matters very seriously. We have taken on board the findings of the report and will be taking steps to address the concerns identified.