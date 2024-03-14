APPEAL: Malia Leigh Mills

Malia Leigh Mills fell ill and was left unable to walk – but her health problems were initially believed to be down to an infection.

When antibiotics failed to work, Sheffield Children’s Hospital ran a series of tests which confirmed she had acute lymphoid leukaemia.

Within two days she had started treatment and after two weeks in hospital she is now back home, returning twice a week to continue chemotherapy.

Medics have told the family there is a 90 per cent chance Malia will recover from that form of the illness, but she faces two years of treatment and follow-up checks regardless of her progress.

She lives with dad Simon Mills and mum Talia Clegg, alongside a baby sister, in Thrybergh.

Because of the family’s needs, Simon has been unable to work so he can be at home to help provide the care and support the family needs.

As a result, family friend Carly Allott launched a GoFundMe appeal, with the aim of raising £3,000 to help tide the family over the crisis.

In the space of three days, that was more than half-way towards the goal, with one person alone putting £600 in

Carly told the Advertiser: “It was three weeks on Sunday when Malia started her treatment. She was in hospital for two full weeks for chemotherapy.

“Now she goes on Tuesdays and Thursdays and that will be for up to two years.

“She is having four different types of chemotherapy to blast it. She is absolutely fed up, but she is doing well,” said Carly.

She praised Sheffield Children’s Hospital staff for their diligence in making a swift diagnosis and starting Malia’s treatment within 48 hours of that.

“The Children’s Hospital have been beyond amazing,” she said.

Malia’s symptoms first appeared a couple of months earlier but the initial diagnosis suggested an infection in her hip, which was said to be common in children of her age.

Simon and Talia asked for further investigations when initial treatment failed to improve her condition.