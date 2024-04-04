Community spirit: Footballers from The Colin will be raising charity funds

A six year old from Kimberworth is ill with neuroblastoma which, supporters have been told, has now reached stage four, with the best hope for the future being a form of treatment only available in America.

Fund-raising has now started to try to make that trip possible and football teams from The Colin and Travellers pubs in Kimberworth have stepped forwards to help.

They will play each other in a charity match on Saturday, at Ferham Park, to boost funds.

All players are paying £10 to participate and a large raffle has also been organised, supported by local companies and football clubs including Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Organiser Charlie Robinson said: “The biggest hope now is to send him to America for treatment, so we are all thinking of ways to raise money.