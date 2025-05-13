People in North Yorkshire can now once again use their ‘tap water as normal’ 🚰

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A boil water notice that was issued after bacteria was found in tap water in North Yorkshire has now ended.

Customers affected had been asked to boil tap water before using it to drink, clean their teeth or prepare foods which will be eaten uncooked.

This alert is now over, with Yorkshire Water confirming customers can use their “tap water as normal”.

A “boil order notice” issued to households across North Yorkshire has been lifted.

Residents in High Bentham, Low Bentham and Burton in Lonsdale had been advised to boil their tap water after an alert was issued by Yorkshire Water, after routine tests found higher than normal levels of bacteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those affected received hand delivered notices of the order, which advised them to boil tap water before drinking, cleaning their teeth or preparing foods which will be eaten uncooked, such as salads.

A boil your tap water alert has been issued in some parts of the UK 'until further notice'. | Pexels, Pixabay

Yorkshire Water said in a statement: “We can confirm that we are now able to lift the boil water instruction at all affected properties in the local area as the water is now back to our usual high standards. Customers can now use their tap water as normal.”

Why were people being asked to boil their tap water?

Customers in High Bentham, Low Bentham and Burton in Lonsdale had been asked to boil their tap water after Yorkshire Water found higher than normal levels of the coliform bacteria during routine tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is it safe to use tap water again?

It is now safe to use “tap water as normal”, for those impacted by the notice, Yorkshire Water confirmed that the water had now returned to “high standards” on Wednesday (May 14).

Yorkshire Water said: “We’d like to apologise to everybody impacted and thank them for their understanding and patience throughout.”

Any customers affected can find out more information on the Yorkshire Water website.