1,000 healthier futures: Local residents quit smoking through Lung Cancer Screening

Julie (right) from Yorkshire Smokefree Barnsley advises Jane who accepted smoking cessation support at her LCS appointment on the best ways to stop smoking for good

Smoking is the biggest cause of preventable cancer, but, through Lung Cancer Screening, South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw is breathing more easily.

An incredible milestone has been achieved in South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw’s (SYB) Lung Cancer Screening (LCS), with smoking cessation experts supporting more than 1,000 people to quit through the programme.

Smoking is responsible for around 70% of lung cancers and linked to at least 15 other cancer types. In SYB alone, approximately 23 people every week are told they have lung cancer, which is more than 1,100 cases a year.

Dr Jason Page, Clinical Director of SYB LCS, said: “This is remarkable for our SYB residents to have achieved and everyone who has quit smoking should be very proud of themselves.

The Mayor of Barnsley Cllr David Leech with the Mayoress at the One Stop Shop Cancer Shop event in Barnsley (back row, centre), where he spoke to Hannah Young, Senior Communications and Engagement Officer from SYB LCS (front row, third from left). Also in the picture are the Barnsley Cancer Champions (back row, second and third from left, and front row apart from Hannah) and representatives from Macmillan Cancer Support and bowel screening, breast screening, and cervical screening

“The risks are widely known, but tobacco addiction is a disease and it’s not always easy to stop. LCS not only helps find any cancers earlier, but it also provides free stop smoking support. This is particularly important as evidence shows you’re up to three times more likely to quit with support and stop-smoking treatment.

“Stopping smoking is the single most important thing you can do to improve your health, and it’s not only physical improvements you’ll feel. You’re also likely to feel less stressed and your mood will improve. Let’s also not forget that you’ll have more money in your pocket because you could save at least £2,500 a year.”

More people die from lung cancer in the UK than from breast, prostate, and bowel cancers combined, which is why it’s essential to attend your cancer screening when you’re invited. For LCS, if you’re aged 55-74 and have ever smoked, you’ll receive an invite letter through the post when the programme is in your area.

Through SYB LCS, 763 cancers have been found so far, with 606 of these being lung cancer. More than three quarters of the cancers found have been at stage one or two, which is the best time to find cancer as there are more treatment options available to you, including curing it.

The mobile scanning unit you’ll visit if you’re referred for an LCS scan

Quitting smoking at any age will reduce your risk of cancer and after 10 years, the risk of dying from lung cancer is around half that of someone who still smokes.

The LCS team spoke to the Mayor of Barnsley Cllr David Leech at a cancer screening awareness event recently, where he said: “I was quite a heavy smoker; I was smoking 140 cigarettes a day! I gave up smoking 38 years ago and I’m so glad I did.

“I’ve been for my Lung Cancer Screening. I got my invite a couple of years ago and fortunately everything was fine. A friend of mine had his and was sent for a CT scan. They found a shadow on his kidney, which turned out to be a cancerous tumour. He had an operation to remove it, but he definitely wasn’t expecting that. It just goes to show how important it is to go for your screening when you’re invited.

“I made the decision to stop smoking and managed to stick with it, so didn’t need the cessation services, but I know it’s not that straightforward for everyone. It’s great you’re offered support to quit through LCS if you are a smoker. Another reason to make sure you keep your appointments!”

Inside the mobile scanning unit you’ll visit if you’re referred for an LCS scan

Dr Page added: “Every one of these 1,000 quits is life changing. They’ve reduced their risk of cancer, improved their quality of life, and saved money. This is about healthier futures for our communities and Lung Cancer Screening is helping to create more smoke-free homes across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw.”

For more information on Lung Cancer Screening, visit www.lungcancerscreeningsyb.co.uk and for your local smoking cessation service, visit www.barnsley.yorkshiresmokefree.nhs.uk, www.doncaster.yorkshiresmokefree.nhs.uk, www.rotherham-healthwave.co.uk, www.sheffield.yorkshiresmokefree.nhs.uk, or www.ablhealth.co.uk.