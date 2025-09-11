Winners of annual Rotherham student law competition announced

The winners of an annual law competition for students in Rotherham have been announced, with first prize of a week’s work experience at law firm Irwin Mitchell in the reward for the winner.

Zahra Hussain, 18, a law student at Thomas Rotherham College (TRC) secured first prize of a week’s work experience with Irwin Mitchell in TRC’s annual law competition.

Sponsored by Irwin Mitchell for the last 12 years, the competition is open to BTEC and A-Level Law students, who are required to submit an essay on a specific topic devised by teacher Andrew Penney. The subject for students to tackle this year was ‘why should they be selected for a work experience placement at Irwin Mitchell Solicitors.’ This involved the students explaining their interest in law and how they would benefit from the experience.

Zahra’s essay secured first place, impressing the judges with a well written piece. Second place went to Aleena Shah, 17, who wins a £50 voucher and Coby Scrivens, 17 in third place received a book by The Secret Barrister and goody bag.

Previous winners of the competition have gone on to successful careers in the legal profession, including Ellie Taylor, the 2014 winner who went on to work for Irwin Mitchell herself as a paralegal in the serious injury team. We have also managed to assist previous winners into a role with Irwin Mitchell.

The judges this year included Georgina Brammer and Emily Mansfield from Irwin Mitchell, who presented the winners with their prizes.

Georgina Brammer, a medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell and one of the judges of the competition, said: “I’m always impressed by the high standard of entries in this competition and this year was no exception. It makes it very hard to pick a winner and all who entered can be proud of their work.

“Zahra’s essay edged out the others for its clarity and grasp of the topic at hand, specifically excellent articulation of interests and alignment with Irwin Mitchell’s values.’’

“Many congratulations to Zahra, and the other winners Aleena & Coby, who also delivered very impressive and thoughtful entries. We look forward to welcoming Zahra and assisting her with her future career aspirations.”

Emily Mansfield, a Solicitor at Irwin Mitchell, said, “It’s encouraging to witness so many talented students progressing through the ranks, poised to make a meaningful impact in the future.’’

“The competition has evolved significantly over the past 12 years, and we hope it will continue to motivate more young individuals to explore a career in the legal field. Congratulations go not only to the winners, but to everyone who submitted an entry and made the judging process such a challenge.”

Andrew Penney from TRC said: ‘‘Every year we think the standard of essays has reached its peak, yet each new group of students manages to raise it even higher. We’re sincerely thankful to Irwin Mitchell for their continued support of the competition, and we’re excited to see even more students take their first steps into the legal profession.’’