A “PASSIONATE” teacher who began her career at Wales High has been selected as its next head.

Lisa McCall

Lisa McCall joined the team when she was newly qualified 25 years ago and has since worked her way to the top.

She replaces Pepe Di’Iasio, who will become the new general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders union in April.

The 1,850-pupil Kiveton Park school – rated good by Ofsted – is also set for major physical changes after being selected among 61 schools last year for the government’s Rebuilding Schools Programme.

Miss McCall said: “I feel incredibly honoured to be appointed as the next headteacher at Wales High School.

“I look forward to building upon the rich traditions and values that Wales holds so dearly. I am excited to have the opportunity to lead the school into the next phase of our new school build, which will provide a learning environment that the whole school community deserves.

“It is my promise that under my leadership, all that is special and unique about Wales will continue to grow and develop and I look forward to working with you in the future.”

Cllr Dominic Beck, chair of governors, said: “I am very pleased that governors were able to find such an exceptional candidate in Miss McCall to drive our school forward even further.

“Against a strong field, Miss McCall shone through.

“It’s exciting times at Wales with us planning the design, build and ultimate move into our modern new school building in a couple of years.

“We felt Miss McCall has the vision and passion to ensure standards and outcomes for students are improved on even more during this time and beyond.

“I couldn’t be happier knowing our school will be in very good and safe hands.”

The school described its two-month recruitment process as “extensive and exhaustive”. A spokesperson added: “It was clear that Miss McCall displayed the very best of professional leadership and a clear and exciting future vision for Wales.