Town celebrates apprentice success
The RNN Group, which includes Rotherham College and University Centre Rotherham, held its annual apprenticeship awards last week at the Wharncliffe Restaurant.
Apprentices in the fields of construction, engineering and motor vehicle, health, childcare, teaching, business administration and hospitality were celebrated for their hard work and achievements at the RNN Group’s colleges, with parents, carers and employers sharing in their success.
The group also awarded Mears PLC, Philford Design, Southern Electrical, Nexus and MTL with employer awards for their mentorship, dedication, commitment to growth, being an exemplary employer and a beacon of excellence in their fields.
Sinead Ward, apprentice of the year in childcare, was awarded a bursary by the The Feoffees Of The Common Lands Of Rotherham, the borough’s oldest charity, for her exemplary record and development as an apprentice.
Throughout the evening all the guests were treated to food prepared and served by the college’s own catering and hospitality learners in the Wharncliffe Restaurant, one of Rotherham’s few fine dining restaurants.
Jason Austin, CEO and principal, said: “I am so proud of the achievements of all of our apprentices as well as the support from staff, their employers and the apprenticeship teams supporting them.
“Apprenticeship are an incredibly important way of developing the skills needed within the region.”
For more information on apprenticeships at the RNN Group, which is made up of Rotherham College, University Centre Rotherham (UCR)), Dearne Valley College and North Notts College - visit: https://www.rnngroup.co.uk/partner-with-us-for-
employers/our-apprenticeship-scheme-for-employers/