THURCROFT Library has completed its move out of a school into a new community building.

Cllr Brian Clark cuts the ribbon. Also pictured, from left: Thurcroft Parish Council clerk Tom Collingham, RMBC customer services manager Zoe Oxley, RMBC leader Cllr Chris Read and cabinet member Cllr David Sheppard

The service was underused while housed inside the grounds of Thurcroft Junior Academy.

Rotherham Council hopes moving to a new building adjoining the Gordon Bennett Memorial Hall will help increase access and footfall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thurcroft Parish Council chairman Cllr Brian Clark cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony last Tuesday (28), when events for young and older readers were held to mark the milestone.

Cllr David Sheppard, RMBC cabinet member for social inclusion, said: “Libraries are vital for our communities and offer so much more than lending books.

“They offer a place to meet, a place to get involved with new activities and a place to access services, so they need to change and adapt to meet the needs of the residents.

“Being here today as we open this new library showcases just how important it is for us to invest in our public services and spaces, as well as the council’s commitment to investing in our neighbourhoods.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parish council clerk Tom Collingham added: “We’re thrilled to see this library open for the community right in the heart of Thurcroft. We are looking forward to welcoming residents here from now into the future. It’s great to be part of something wonderful, where children can learn and be inspired.”