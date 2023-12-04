THURCROFT Library has completed its move out of a school into a new community building.

Thurcroft’s new library open after move from school
The service was underused while housed inside the grounds of Thurcroft Junior Academy.
Rotherham Council hopes moving to a new building adjoining the Gordon Bennett Memorial Hall will help increase access and footfall.
Thurcroft Parish Council chairman Cllr Brian Clark cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony last Tuesday (28), when events for young and older readers were held to mark the milestone.
Cllr David Sheppard, RMBC cabinet member for social inclusion, said: “Libraries are vital for our communities and offer so much more than lending books.
“They offer a place to meet, a place to get involved with new activities and a place to access services, so they need to change and adapt to meet the needs of the residents.
“Being here today as we open this new library showcases just how important it is for us to invest in our public services and spaces, as well as the council’s commitment to investing in our neighbourhoods.”
Parish council clerk Tom Collingham added: “We’re thrilled to see this library open for the community right in the heart of Thurcroft. We are looking forward to welcoming residents here from now into the future. It’s great to be part of something wonderful, where children can learn and be inspired.”
The building was funded through RMBC’s capital funds as part of a project to deliver improvements across all of the borough’s libraries, with the parish council also contributing.